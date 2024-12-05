Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -872.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

