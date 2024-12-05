Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,562,400. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

