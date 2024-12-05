Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,381,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,583 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 462,581 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 284,298 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 325,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 101,519 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,167,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,562,400. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 3.04. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

