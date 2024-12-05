BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,034.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,000.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $742.22 and a 52-week high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

