BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $63.50 on Thursday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.90.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 5,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $318,323.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,516.10. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $713,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

