BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.33. 12,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 64,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

BingEx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

BingEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.