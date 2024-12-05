BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.70 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 466520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Get BILL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Price Performance

Insider Transactions at BILL

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.