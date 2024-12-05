B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.46. 428,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,099,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BGS

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $519.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.54.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,946.92. The trade was a 24.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 196,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,680.35. The trade was a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,111 shares of company stock worth $593,054 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.