Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 580 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 324.26 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.36. The company has a market capitalization of £601.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,544.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Molten Ventures has a 52 week low of GBX 210.40 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 432.50 ($5.50).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £40,191.63 ($51,069.42). Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

