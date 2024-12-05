Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 209.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,240,000 after buying an additional 3,538,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 281,120 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 344.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 951,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 737,236 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

CTRE stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

