Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 20,370 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8,314.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after buying an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after buying an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after buying an additional 364,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

