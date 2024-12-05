Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $29.54 on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63.

