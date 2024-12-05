Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $186.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

