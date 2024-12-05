Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 40,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

