Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Furnishes Investor Presentation for Emerging Growth Conference: Key Highlights

Beneficient, a company registered in Nevada, recently disclosed a pivotal move towards presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 4, 2024, according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same day.

The company is providing a copy of an investor presentation that will serve as a guiding document during the conference. The document, referred to as the “Presentation,” is intended for use either in its entirety or partially during the event. A detailed copy of the Presentation has been attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1 and is deemed to be included in the report.

This Presentation encapsulates condensed information that should be analyzed within the framework of the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission submissions and other public declarations. Beneficient explicitly states that it does not carry an obligation to publicly amend or review the specifics contained in the Presentation, although periodic revisions might be made at the discretion of its management.

The submission of this information under Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K serves the purpose of Regulation FD Disclosure and should not be considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, it is not bound to any liabilities under that section nor intricately incorporated into any Securities Act of 1933 filing unless expressly specified within the concerned filing.

Alongside the Presentation, the Form 8-K mentions the inclusion of an Interactive Data File within the Inline XBRL document, reflecting a cover page submission as per Exhibit 104 under Item 9.01 of the filing.

This Form 8-K was endorsed by Gregory W. Ezell, the Chief Financial Officer of Beneficient, on December 4, 2024, in adherence to the regulatory prerequisites of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This disclosure signifies Beneficient’s proactive engagement in industry events and its commitment to transparently communicating strategic updates to stakeholders and investors.

The company also highlighted its standing as an emerging growth entity, as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, suggesting a trajectory of potential growth and development within the market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Beneficient’s 8K filing here.

Beneficient Company Profile



Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

