Bella Loykhter Allaire Sells 1,170 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $198,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bella Loykhter Allaire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of Raymond James stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

