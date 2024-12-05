BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.57. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $7,692,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,845 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,300. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $54,412,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 160.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,706,000 after buying an additional 138,978 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in BeiGene by 129.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $6,839,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 33.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

