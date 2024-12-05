Barrington Research Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $120.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

HealthEquity stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after buying an additional 325,906 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 198,718 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

