Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 461,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,756.16. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBSI opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

