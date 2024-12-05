Barclays Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $180.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $164.93 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $177.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,612.20 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,618,000 after buying an additional 773,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.