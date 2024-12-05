Barclays Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $475.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $402.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.22.

Shares of HUBB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.26. 26,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.65. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $300.54 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hubbell by 280.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $582,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 92.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

