Bank of America Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Shares of FMS stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.