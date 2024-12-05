Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,115,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 646,219 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 52.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 436,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 193,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

