B. Riley Comments on Harrow’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Harrow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of HROW opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

