Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 186,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,943,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts have commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 13,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,639 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

