Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 2,304 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total value of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $687.39 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.02 and a 1 year high of $689.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.31. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.62, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.33.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

