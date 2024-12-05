Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,977,000 after acquiring an additional 121,349 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,057,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after buying an additional 65,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,818,000 after buying an additional 149,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,431,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Avient by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,696,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

