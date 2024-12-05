Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) is RTW Investments LP’s 3rd Largest Position

RTW Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 673,968 shares during the quarter. Avidity Biosciences accounts for 5.4% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 6.82% of Avidity Biosciences worth $373,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,896,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,323 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,848,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,864,000 after purchasing an additional 689,729 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,729,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,805,000.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,446,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,172. The trade was a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,792. This represents a 16.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,557. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

RNA opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

