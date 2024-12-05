Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE AWX opened at $3.28 on Monday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.
