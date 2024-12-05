AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,216.44.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $3,189.98 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,042.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.