Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.20. 357,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,021,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The company has a market cap of C$333.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$59,382.40.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

