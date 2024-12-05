Atos SE (AEXAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on December 16th

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Atos Price Performance

Shares of Atos stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

