Atom Investors LP Sells 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

REGN stock opened at $754.26 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $735.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $887.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.