Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

