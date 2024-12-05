Atom Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Atom Investors LP decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $30,072,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $15,216,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $12,376,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after acquiring an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. This trade represents a 21.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.