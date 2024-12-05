Atom Investors LP Acquires New Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,818 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 124.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,929 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Option Care Health
In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on OPCH
Option Care Health Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Option Care Health Profile
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Option Care Health
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.