Atom Investors LP Acquires 633 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atom Investors LP increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

DTE stock opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.54.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.