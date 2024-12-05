Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Manuel Alba Sells 63,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $6,485,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,863 shares in the company, valued at $48,573,577.22. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Manuel Alba sold 12,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $1,136,880.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Manuel Alba sold 37,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,861,840.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00.

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 26.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

