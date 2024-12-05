Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Michael Truett Tate Sells 167,000 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,595,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,280,710.72. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Astera Labs stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,764. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.
Institutional Trading of Astera Labs
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
