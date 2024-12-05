ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $719.92 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $726.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $860.97.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.