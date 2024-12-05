Ascent Group LLC Sells 230 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $207,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 545.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 648.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 97,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

