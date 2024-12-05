Ascent Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.