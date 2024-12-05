Ascent Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $40,000.

SAP Stock Up 4.0 %

SAP stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $311.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

