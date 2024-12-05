Ascent Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 169.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

