Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.