Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.03 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

