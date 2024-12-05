Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $11.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTZ

Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.80.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.