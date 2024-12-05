ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) Plans $0.03 Dividend

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ASA International Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ASAI opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.25. ASA International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.40 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £69 million, a P/E ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.20.

Get ASA International Group alerts:

ASA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers various collateral-free loans, such as small business and small and midsize enterprise loans to start or grow businesses. It serves primarily low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. ASA International Group PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.