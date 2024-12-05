Artur Bergman Sells 29,858 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 29,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $300,670.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,088,236 shares in the company, valued at $61,308,536.52. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $105,762.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 49,178 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $396,866.46.

FSLY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 4,634,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,574. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 95.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

