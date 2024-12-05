Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,438. This represents a 16.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $1,992,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,626,666.10. The trade was a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $6,892,280. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $307.21 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $316.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.55 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

